The Tuesday Interview | 'BJP govt made Haryana No. 1 in unemployment, corruption, and crime'

Congress is completely united. The BJP is divided into so many factions in Haryana. But the media never shows news of factionalism in the BJP. The new chief minister has a separate faction in the BJP, the old chief minister has a separate faction; Anil Vij, Rao Indrajit, and Ram Bilas Sharma all have their own separate factions. Now a new faction has been formed of the MLAs who have gone from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) to the BJP, and another one is being created by Congress turncoats.