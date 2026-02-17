Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

BJP taking out anger on Congress MLAs, hiding failures: Bhupinder Hooda after FIR in rattle incident

He alleged that the BJP government is taking out its anger on Congress legislators 'to hide its failures'.
Last Updated : 17 February 2026, 18:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 17 February 2026, 18:28 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsHaryanaBhupinder Singh Hooda

Follow us on :

Follow Us