Bride flees with Rs 1.5 lakh cash, jewellery on second day of marriage in Gurugram

“After the girl, Preeti, was liked by my family, I gave Rs 1 lakh and some clothes to her family. On July 26, Manju and his accomplice along with Preeti reached Jhajjar court. After the court marriage, I returned to my house with my new daughter-in-law. There was a celebration at my house till late night but in the morning my son went to work while Preeti went missing,” Kumar said.