Cancer patient alleges assault, sodomy at Haryana police station; SIT intensifies probe

<p>A 30-year-old bone cancer patient has alleged that he was sexually assaulted in a police station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=haryana">Haryana</a>'s Kurukshetra district. The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=sit">Special Investigation Team</a> (SIT) probing the case has recorded statements of the suspended police personnel and is awaiting medical and forensic reports.</p><p>The case came to light after the survivor, a bank employee undergoing treatment for bone cancer, alleged that he was assaulted and sexually abused, including being subjected to sodomy, while in police custody at Ladwa police station.</p><p>According to the complaint, the man was returning home on a motorcycle on the night of June 17 when police personnel stopped him at a checkpoint on Indri Road. An argument allegedly broke out over a cloth covering his face.</p><p>He alleged that the police personnel slapped him, snatched his mobile phone and forcibly took him to Ladwa police station. Despite informing them about his medical condition, he was allegedly assaulted, mocked over his illness and sexually abused while in custody.</p>.Cab driver kidnaps minor in Delhi, rapes her, then hides her body under stones before picking up another passenger.<p>The accused personnel have also undergone medical examinations at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in Kurukshetra, while the SIT is awaiting the complainant's medical and forensic reports from Chandigarh, Deputy Superintendent of Police Nirmal Singh, who heads the three-member SIT, said.</p><p>"The investigation is being conducted fairly and impartially. All evidence, witness statements and medical records are being examined," he told media.</p><p>According to the complaint, the man's health deteriorated a day after the alleged incident, following which he was admitted to hospital for treatment.</p><p>Police have, meanwhile, provided security to the complainant, with a Home Guard volunteer deployed to assist him during treatment and related proceedings.</p><p>The SIT will submit its findings to the Superintendent of Police after receiving and analysing the pending medical and forensic reports, Singh said.</p>.'Watched porn before abducting': Sleeping infant taken away, raped by 12-yr-old boy in Uttar Pradesh.<p>Earlier, Kurukshetra Superintendent of Police Chander Mohan had said he visited Ladwa police station and questioned the personnel named in the complaint. He had also said the complainant was allegedly under the influence of alcohol and had abused police personnel during checking.</p><p>Officials, however, maintained that the allegations made by the complainant are being investigated independently through the SIT.</p><p>Meanwhile, members of the Scheduled Caste community held a meeting at Ravidas Dharamshala in Kurukshetra and demanded a transparent and impartial investigation. Community leaders alleged that the complainant and his family were under pressure and sought clarity regarding the progress of the probe.</p><p>They demanded strict legal action if the allegations are found to be true and warned of a democratic agitation if justice is delayed.</p><p><em>(with PTI inputs)</em></p>