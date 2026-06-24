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Cancer patient alleges assault, sodomy at Haryana police station; SIT intensifies probe

Despite informing them about his medical condition, he was assaulted, mocked over his illness and sexually abused while in custody, the complainant said.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 12:16 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 12:16 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryanasexual assaultSIT

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