CM Khattar can update you on Nuh violence, he has all the information: Vij

'Dekhiye, Nuh mamle mein jo bhi batayenge mukhya mantri ji batayenge, unhi ke paas sari soochnaye hai. Jo kuchh maine kehna tha mein keh chuka (on Nuh issue, whatever has to be said, only the chief minister will tell you...he has all the information. Whatever I had to say (on Nuh), I have said it),' Vij told reporters in Ambala.

On being asked when will internet be restored in Nuh, he replied, 'Mujhe nahin kuchh bhi pata (I have no information).'

Six people, including two home guards and a cleric, have died in the clashes that erupted in Nuh over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and spread to Gurugram over the past few days. Opposition parties have slammed the BJP-JJP government for allegedly failing to handle the law and order situation, with Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda demanding a judicial inquiry into the Nuh violence under the supervision of the high court.