CM Nayab Singh Saini dubs Congress's 'Haryana Maange Hisab' campaign 'Jhooth Ki Yatra'

When asked about the Congress' attack on the BJP on various fronts under its ''Haryana Maange Hisab'' campaign led by Deepender Singh Hooda, Saini said, "Deepender should first give account of things during his father's (Bhupinder Hooda's) tenure. What they did during their tenure, they should tell." "This ('Haryana Maange Hisab') is a 'Jhooth Ki Yatra' and they only spread lies among the public," said Saini.