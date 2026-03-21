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Congress issues show-cause notice to fifth Haryana MLA for 'cross-voting' in RS polls

The notice was served to Jarnail Singh, the MLA from Ratia, by Dharampal Malik, the chairman of the Disciplinary Action Committee of Haryana Congress.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 22:34 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 22:34 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsHaryana

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