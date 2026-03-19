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Congress issues show-cause notices to four Haryana MLAs for 'cross-voting in Rajya Sabha polls

The four legislators have been directed to reply within a week of receiving the notices to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 11:00 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 11:00 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsRajya SabhaHaryanaRajya Sabha Elections

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