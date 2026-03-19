<p>Chandigarh: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/congress">Congress</a> has issued show-cause notices to four of its Haryana MLAs who allegedly cross-voted during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajya-sabha">Rajya Sabha</a> elections on Monday.</p>.<p>The action comes after the party's disclosure on Wednesday naming four of five legislators suspected of defying the official line. The name of the fifth MLA remains undisclosed.</p>.<p>"We have served show-cause notices to the four party MLAs," Dharampal Malik, Chairman of the state Congress disciplinary committee, told PTI over phone on Thursday.</p>.<p>The four legislators have been directed to reply within a week of receiving the notices to explain why disciplinary action should not be initiated against them.</p>.<p>The notices state that it has been brought to the notice of the party leadership that the MLAs allegedly cast their vote in a manner contrary to prescribed procedures and official direction issued by the party, resulting in the cancellation/invalidity of their vote.</p>.<p>The notice further describes the act, if established, as a "deliberate deviation intended to defeat the party's official position". It categorises the conduct as a "serious breach of party discipline".</p>.<p>The notice further states that such conduct amounts to anti-party activities and undermines the unity, integrity, and ideological commitments of the party and is also in clear violation of the party constitution, rules, and established norms.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, B K Hariprasad, the Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana, had disclosed the names of the four MLAs.</p>.Congress names 4 of 5 Haryana MLAs who 'cross-voted' in RS polls.<p>"Naraingarh MLA Shally Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas and Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil. These four MLAs have cross-voted," Hariprasad claimed.</p>.<p>He added that he had suggested the state Congress disciplinary committee chairman to issue show-cause notices to them and for taking action.</p>.<p>Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda maintained that five party MLAs in total had cross-voted and added that the Congress high command has been apprised of the situation.</p>.<p>"The MLAs did not betray the party or me, but the people who elected them," Hooda, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Haryana Assembly, had said.</p>.<p>Polling for two Rajya Sabha seats was held on Monday. The BJP's Sanjay Bhatia won one seat comfortably. The Congress candidate, Karamvir Singh Boudh, secured the second seat in a close contest against Independent candidate Satish Nandal.</p>.<p>Boudh's victory by a narrow margin came despipte the cross-voted allegations. Of the five votes declared invalid by the Returning Officer, four were reportedly cast by Congress legislators.</p>.<p>In an effort to prevent such defections, the Congress had shifted its MLAs to Himachal Pradesh ahead of the polls. They returned to Chandigarh on Monday morning to vote.</p>.<p>While the party secured a seat, the cross-voting episode exposed internal rifts and factionalism within the Haryana unit.</p>