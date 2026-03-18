Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Congress names 4 of 5 Haryana MLAs who 'cross-voted' in RS polls

'Bhupinder Singh Hooda and I were the authorised agents (of the party) and we saw every ballot of our MLAs,' Hariprasad said.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 20:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 20:55 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsHaryanaRajya Sabha polls

Follow us on :

Follow Us