<p>Chandigarh: The Congress on Wednesday named four of its five MLAs in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> who allegedly cross-voted in Monday's Rajya Sabha polls.</p>.<p>Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Congress general secretary in-charge of Haryana B K Hariprasad disclosed the names of four MLAs who cross-voted.</p>.<p>"Bhupinder Singh Hooda and I were the authorised agents (of the party) and we saw every ballot of our MLAs," Hariprasad said.</p>.<p>He then disclosed the names of four Congress MLAs, saying they cross-voted in the polls to the Upper House of Parliament.</p>.<p>"Naraingarh MLA Shally Chaudhary, Sadhaura MLA Renu Bala, Punhana MLA Mohammad Illyas and Hathin MLA Mohammad Israil. These four MLAs have cross-voted," Hariprasad claimed.</p>.<p>The name of the fifth legislator was not disclosed by the opposition party.</p>.<p>"We have suggested to Haryana Congress's disciplinary committee chairman Dharampal Malik to issue show-cause notices to them and for taking action," Hariprasad said.</p>.<p>In Chandigarh, former chief minister Hooda said five party MLAs have cross-voted. The Congress high-command has been apprised of the development and it will take action soon, Hooda said.</p>.Congress to issue show-cause notices to Haryana MLAs who 'cross-voted' in RS polls.<p>On Wednesday, two Haryana Congress MLAs -- Gokul Setia and Manju Chaudhary -- staged a dharna outside the party office here, demanding that the names of those who cross-voted be disclosed.</p>.<p>The Congress accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday of indulging in "vote chori" (vote theft) in the Rajya Sabha polls in Haryana, alleging "murder of democracy".</p>.<p>Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini mounted a sharp attack on the Congress on Wednesday over the Rajya Sabha polls, alleging that the opposition party itself is guilty of undermining democratic principles.</p>.<p>Terming the Congress's "murder-of-democracy" allegation politically motivated, he said such assertions show the opposition party's frustration.</p>.<p>Saini also referred to remarks made to the media by Congress MLA Geeta Bhukkal, who has alleged that state ministers had sought to poach the opposition party's legislators.</p>.<p>The chief minister clarified that the third candidate in the Rajya Sabha polls -- Satish Nandal -- had entered the contest as an Independent nominee.</p>.<p>The independent candidate had approached them for support and also sought votes from the Congress, Saini said. Ultimately, those who chose to back him did so in accordance with their conscience and there should be no objection to that, he said, adding that attempts to cast aspersions on the process are unwarranted.</p>.Rajya Sabha polls: Congress' Karamvir Singh Boudh, BJP's Sanjay Bhatia win in Haryana .<p>Polling for two Rajya Sabha seats was held here on Monday. BJP's Sanjay Bhatia won one seat comfortably, while Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh secured the other in a close contest against Nandal.</p>.<p>Nandal is Haryana BJP's vice president and had entered the contest as an Independent.</p>.<p>Boudh's victory by a narrow margin came amid allegations that five Congress MLAs had allegedly cross-voted. Of the five votes declared invalid by the returning officer, four were reportedly cast by Congress legislators.</p>.<p>While the opposition party celebrated winning a seat, the cross-voting episode exposed rifts within its Haryana unit, which has long been plagued by factionalism.</p>.<p>Despite having adequate numbers, failure to secure a seat would have dealt a major blow to the Congress in Haryana and its veteran leader, Hooda, who was at the forefront of keeping the flock together. </p>