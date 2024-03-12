Congress says 'pre-planned drama' after BJP replaces Haryana CM

"A new 'trial balloon' will be out blaming the JJP for all its sins. A new cabinet will be formed, perhaps even a new chief minister."

"To make people forget their past misdeeds and divert them from the anti-people policies and decisions of the past 10 years, a new 'label' will be put on the 'basket of sins'," he said.

"Today, the need of the hour is that the Congress should immediately bring a 'no-confidence motion'. Now the people also have to decide. Think, understand and do justice," he said.

The JJP, he claimed, will be made to contest separate elections so that a new chessboard of "vote division" can be set up and perhaps cases would also be filed against JJP leaders so that "sympathy factor" can be created.

It is possible that soon the BSP or one or two more political parties may also be fielded under agreement or alone so that the "politics of division" becomes more intense, he claimed.

"But brothers and sisters of Haryana, what is the truth? The truth is that the BJP, which is laying 'shakuni ki chaupar', neither had a majority in the year 2019, nor does it have a majority today," he said.

"In 2014 and 2019 also, the BJP's way of gaining power was through division of castes, it is the same today and it will be the same in the future too," Surjewala said.

Congress leader Kumari Selja also said that "it is time for change" and accused the BJP of betraying the youth.

"It's time for change. This manipulative drama of BJP-JJP is an attempt to mislead the public once again," she said in a post on X.