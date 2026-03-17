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Congress to issue show-cause notices to Haryana MLAs who 'cross-voted' in RS polls

BJP's Sanjay Bhatia won one seat comfortably, while Congress candidate Karamvir Singh Boudh secured the other in a close contest against Independent candidate Satish Nandal.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:19 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:19 IST
India NewsElectionsRajya SabhaHaryanaIndian politcs

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