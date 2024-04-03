Controversy surrounds royal Haryana land deal: IAS officer, State Commissioner involved

The Punjab and Haryana High Court's directive on February 24, 2023, tasked Panchkula's SDM with re-evaluating surplus areas in accordance with the law, prompting procedural actions.

In their petition to the Ambala Commissioner, Shashi Gulati's family sought to annul the stay order, asserting that the concerned land did not fall under the surplus category. They also noted that the stay had been lifted twice previously. Renu Phulia's decision to overturn the stay order issued by the SDM in 2003 occurred through a quasi-judicial order in September 2023.

In response to queries from IE, Renu Phulia stated that discussions regarding her family's land purchase occurred some time after her order was issued.

“When they (Shashi Gulati family) filed a petition before her court, we had no talks regarding purchase of the land concerned. They filed the case in routine, I decided it in routine. They were given permission to sell the land concerned as it is a permissible area", she told the publication.

She clarified that these discussions took place in October-November 2023, after the petition had been filed, and asserted that the land in question fell within permissible areas. She further indicated that necessary permissions were obtained from the government for the purchase, with her husband making an initial payment in December 2023, and stamp duty paid accordingly.