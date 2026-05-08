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'Cowshed turns classroom': Haryana right's panel alarmed over 'grave' condition of govt schools in Nuh

During monsoon, the entire field becomes muddy, while in winters the children are forced to study in extreme cold, making learning highly unsafe.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 10:10 IST
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Published 08 May 2026, 10:10 IST
India NewsHaryanaschoolNuh

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