Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

'Death is only way out': Rape survivor attempts immolation outside Gurugram CP office

Gurugram Police neither confirmed nor denied the incident, but said the accused in the case would be arrested soon.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 April 2026, 17:04 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramHaryanaCommissioner of Policerape suvivor

Follow us on :

Follow Us