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Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 30-day parole — 16th since 2017 rape conviction

The Dera chief is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 04:13 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 04:13 IST
India NewsHaryanaGurmeet Ram Rahim Singh

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