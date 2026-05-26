Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim gets 30-day parole — 16th since 2017 rape conviction

<p>Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is serving 20-year jail term for raping two of his disciples, has been granted a 30-day parole, officials said on Tuesday. </p><p>Ram Rahim will stay at his Sirsa-headquartered Dera during the parole period, said Dera spokesperson and advocate Jitender Khurana.</p>.<p>The Dera chief is currently lodged in the Sunaria jail in Haryana's Rohtak. </p>.<p>This is the 16th and latest in a series of paroles granted to him since 2017. It comes months after he was granted a similar parole in January.</p>.Supreme Court declines to entertain plea against ballot papers in Punjab local body polls.<p>The Dera Sacha Sauda was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2017 after being convicted of raping two of his women disciples. </p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>