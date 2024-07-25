Doctors go on strike in Haryana, services hit in government hospitals

Khyalia had said on Wednesday, "Over the past several months, we have been given repeated assurances pertaining to our various demands but those remain unfulfilled. So, we have decided to observe a total shutdown of health services, including OPD, emergency, post-mortem from Thursday." "On July 18, we were assured by the additional chief secretary, health, that a notification would be issued before July 24 pertaining to two demands -- assured career progression and the bond issue -- but nothing happened. We had told the government a month ago that we would be compelled to shut down all services from July 25 (if the demands were not met)," he had added.