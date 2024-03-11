JOIN US
Homeindiaharyana

Dwarka Expressway features and infrastructure: All you need to know about Delhi-Gurgaon link

Last Updated 11 March 2024, 06:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a Haryana section of the landmark Dwarka Expressway, today, March 11, which will help improve traffic flow and ease congestion between Delhi and Gurugram on the National Highway-48.

The 19-km-long Haryana section of the eight-lane Dwarka Expressway has been built at a cost of around Rs 4,100 crore and includes two packages of 10.2-km-long Delhi-Haryana Border to Basai Rail-over-Bridge (ROB) and 8.7-km-long Basai ROB to Kherki Daula. It will also provide direct connectivity to the IGI Airport in Delhi and Gurugram Bypass.

This elevated expressway not only conserves land but also accommodates wider service roads, as reported by Times Of India. Unlike traditional highways, it prohibits ribbon development along its route, ensuring no entry from service roads.

The section near IGI Airport includes an 8-lane tunnel, essential due to security concerns and heavy traffic volume. With an emergency exit and a dedicated control room, it prioritises safety. Moreover, a blastproof design has been incorporated into the tunnel section closest to the airport, as reported by TOI.

The expressway’s Delhi section near IGI airport has a 3.6-km-long, 8-lane ‘shallow tunnel’. This section sees very heavy traffic of 35,000 cars per day.

Predominantly a flyway, 75 per cent of the Dwarka Expressway's total length of 28.5 km is elevated, segregating expressway and city traffic entirely. This design, featuring four-level interchanges at strategic points, aims to alleviate future traffic congestion.

The inauguration will cover the Gurgaon section, panning from the Dwarka border to the Delhi-Jaipur highway (NH8), with plans for the Delhi section to open later, as per TOI.

With its innovative design, the expressway aims to ease congestion on existing routes and improve connectivity between Delhi and Gurgaon.

A project in the making for over 18 years, the Dwarka Expressway faced delays due to land acquisition issues and legal battles. However, with the involvement of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), construction commenced in 2019, marking a significant milestone in infrastructure development.

While toll collection remains a concern, it's uncertain whether commuters will be charged, given recent statements by Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari regarding toll plaza locations.

The inauguration of the Dwarka Expressway marks a significant step towards addressing traffic challenges and enhancing connectivity in the Delhi-NCR region, showcasing innovative engineering solutions and long-awaited infrastructure development.

(Published 11 March 2024, 06:40 IST)
