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Fake Mounjaro injections manufactured in Haryana's Gurugram flat; 2 arrested

The accused supplied these illegal injections through the B2B portal Indiamart, the officer alleged.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 03:56 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 03:56 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramracket

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