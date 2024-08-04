Family donates organs of Kanwariya who met with an accident; saves 5 lives

A kanwar Yatra pilgrim who died in a road accident saved five lives when his family members decided to donate his organs, The Times of India reported.

25-year-old Sachin Khandelwal from Haryana was hit by a car in Roorkee on July 22 while he was on his way to fetch some water from the river Ganga.

He was admitted to AIIMS Rishikesh, but he slipped into a coma and passed away soon after. The doctors at the hospital approached his family who agreed to donate his organs.

A Green corridor was created between AIIMS Rishikesh and Dehradun airport, from where the organs were transported to other places.

Sachin's Kidneys, pancreas and liver were flown to Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research, Chandigarh and Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi, where different patients received transplantation.

Moreover, two people in Uttarakhand received his corneas.