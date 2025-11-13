Menu
Faridabad prisoners on hunger strike over cut in weekly phone calls, claim threats by jail officials

The inmates detailed their grievances in a note, which has surfaced online on Saturday. Jail superintendent Sanjay Bangar could not be contacted for a response.
Last Updated : 14 February 2026, 18:55 IST
Published 14 February 2026, 18:55 IST
