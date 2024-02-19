Farmers' protest: Haryana extends suspension of mobile internet in 7 districts till Feb 20

Meanwhile, in the order, Additional Chief Secretary of Haryana T V S N Prasad said, "After assessment of the current prevailing law and order situation in the state, the conditions are still critical and tense in Ambala, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Hisar, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts."

"...There is a clear potential of disruption of public utilities, damage to public assets and amenities and disturbance of public law and order in the above-mentioned districts on account of misuse of internet services by spreading inflammatory material and false rumours," Prasad said.