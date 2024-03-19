'Felt happy like family elder': Manohar Lal Khattar on Nayab Singh Saini taking over as Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said when Nayab Singh Saini succeeded him, it gave him the same happiness which any elder of a family will get.

The BJP last week replaced Khattar, 69, with OBC leader Saini, 54, as Haryana's chief minister in a swift switch in the state.

Addressing a rally in Karnal district's Gharaunda, Khattar while referring to the change at the helm in Haryana, said, "I am very happy today. I am feeling the same happiness which an elder of a family does..."

BJP president J P Nadda was also supposed to attend the event, but a functionary said he could not come due to some party engagements.