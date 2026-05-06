<p>Gurugram: A massive fire broke out at a wholesale warehouse in the Jorasi-Fatehpur border village of Nuh's Tauru subdivision on Tuesday, a fire officer said. No casualties or injuries were reported.</p>.<p>The fire was so severe that its flames were visible up to 5 kilometres away, the official said, adding the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>The official said that upon receiving information about the fire, two fire tenders were dispatched to the location, but due to the raging blaze, additional units were called in to douse the fire.</p>.KSRTC bus catches fire in Ranebennur; passengers unhurt.<p>Firefighting operations were underway at the time of filing of this report. Police personnel were also deployed at the scene and were monitoring the situation.</p>.<p>Two warehouse officials said that the facility contained a large stock of clothes and cosmetic products.</p>.<p>The fire officer said the loss of goods worth crores of rupees is feared in this accident; however, it is a matter of relief that no casualties have been reported so far. </p>