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Fire breaks out at Haryana's Gurugram warehouse; no casualties reported

The fire was so severe that its flames were visible up to 5 kilometres away, the official said, adding the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained.
Last Updated : 05 May 2026, 23:26 IST
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Published 05 May 2026, 23:26 IST
India NewsgurugramFireHaryanawarehouse

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