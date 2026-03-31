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Food delivery agent on bike killed after being hit by Mercedes in Faridabad

Police said the car hit his bike from behind in front of the fire brigade office in Sector 15. Due to the high speed collision, he and his bike were thrown away, they added.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 16:47 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 16:47 IST
India NewsMercedesAccidentHaryanaFood DeliveryFaridabad

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