Four arrested for Palwal gas pipeline explosion in Haryana

The arrested persons included Public Health Department's executive engineer Amit and Vishal, a supervisor at Adani Gas, according to the FIR.
PTI
Last Updated : 14 November 2024, 10:41 IST

Published 14 November 2024, 10:41 IST
India NewsCrimeHaryana

