Four arrested for Palwal gas pipeline explosion in Haryana

<p>Faridabad (Haryana): Four persons were arrested in connection with an explosion following gas leakage from a pipeline in Haryana's Palwal district that left a shopkeeper dead, officials said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The arrested persons included Public Health Department's executive engineer Amit and Vishal, a supervisor at Adani Gas, according to the FIR.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on Old GT Road on Tuesday when a JCB engaged by the Public Health Department, while repairing a water pipeline, accidentally damaged a nearby PNG gas pipeline, causing it to leak.</p>.Haryana bureaucrat arrested for sexually exploiting Dalit worker at gunpoint.<p>A nearby teashop also caught fire, killing the shopkeeper, Harichand Singla (50) and injuring three others.</p>.<p>Singla's family members refused to take his body from the hospital and created a ruckus there, officials said.</p>.<p>Several local business organisations also gathered at the hospital, demanding a compensation of 1 crore for the deceased's family and a government job for his son.</p>.<p>The situation was later brought under control by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jyoti and Deputy Superintendent of Police, Mahendra Singh, who assured that their demands would be met.</p>.<p>Gas supply has been disrupted to 5,000 households following the incident, while drinking water supply in Moti Colony has been halted for three days, according to police.</p>.<p>The administration also sealed off open pits at multiple locations on Wednesday, police added.</p>.<p>Goods worth crores of rupees stored in two shops in the area were destroyed in the fire, according to officials.</p>