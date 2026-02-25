<p>Chandigarh: A senior <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> government official allegedly died by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suicide">suicide</a>, jumping from the sixth floor of the Haryana civil secretariat building here on Wednesday, police said.</p>.Man in custody attempts suicide at Bengaluru's Electronics City police station.<p>Ganesh Arora, posted as a special secretary, allegedly came out of his office and leaped to his death.</p><p>He was rushed to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital in Sector 16 where doctors declared him brought dead, police said, adding that it is yet to be ascertained why Arora took the extreme step.</p>