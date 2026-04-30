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Gurugram: Former NSG commando shot dead in 'revenge' killing

Eyewitnesses said that around five rounds were fired, adding that the accused immediately fled the scene while brandishing their weapons.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:20 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:20 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramrevenge killing

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