Gurugram Police files case against WhatsApp executives for failing to provide information for probe: Report

The FIR was filed on May 27 on a complaint by an Inspector. The police had asked WhatsApp for information on four numbers used by the accused in the case. "On 19.07.2024, WhatsApp, in a deliberate act of non-compliance, raised objections, seeking clarification regarding the specific nature of the criminal activities allegedly perpetrated using these identified numbers," the complaint said.

The police complaint added, "WhatsApp presented further objections. A comprehensive response, emphasising the exigency implicated in the investigation, was furnished on 23.08.2024. It was explicitly stated that the matter warranted immediate action due to the grave concerns surrounding investigation. However, despite due diligence and lawful requests, WhatsApp, on 28.08.2024, rejected the legitimate requisition. This refusal constitutes an overt act of disregard for statutory obligations."

The police called WhatsApp's defiance, "a willful and contumacious disobedience of legal directives".

"By not rendering the information as solicited, WhatsApp appears to have knowingly abetted the accused individuals, thereby engaging in deliberate suppression and obstruction of critical electronic evidence. This conduct amounts to a violation of statutory provisions designed to preserve and facilitate the administration of justice," the complaint says.

A case has been filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

The messaging app has stated that it only provides information in accordance with their terms of service and applicable law.