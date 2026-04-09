<p>Gurugram: Following the imposition of Section 163 of the BNSS in IMT Manesar, police on Thursday <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lathi-charge">lathi-charged</a> the protesting workers outside IMT, said an official.</p>.<p>Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) was imposed here on Wednesday, the official said.</p>.<p>Employees, including women, from over half-a-dozen companies were on strike on Wednesday to press their demands, he said.</p>.<p>A ban on gatherings of five or more people was imposed under Section 163 of the BNSS. Despite this, small groups were seen forming in some areas, a police officer said.</p>.Seeking higher wages, reduction of duty hours, workers' protest at Hazira steel plant turns violent.<p>An altercation ensued after workers refused to disperse. The police personnel were allegedly pushed, shoved, and attempts were made to snatch their phones. Mild force was used to chase the workers away, causing a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/stampede">stampede</a>, the officer said.</p>.<p>The employees said they would not return to work until their demands were met, asserting that the strike was a fight for their rights, and said the police should not take the management's side.</p>.<p>Police said that all necessary steps were being taken to maintain law and order.</p>