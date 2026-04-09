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Gurugram: Police lathi-charge workers at Manesar over violation of Section 163 of BNSS

The police personnel were allegedly pushed, shoved, and attempts were made to snatch their phones
Last Updated : 09 April 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 09 April 2026, 09:21 IST
India Newsprotestgurugramlathi chargeManesarBharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita

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