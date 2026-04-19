Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Gurugram school principal arrested for defrauding students with fake CBSE accreditation

According to police, the principal, Riddhima Kataria from Basai village, fled to Gujarat after the FIR was lodged, from where she has now been arrested.
Last Updated : 19 April 2026, 16:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 April 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsgurugramHaryanaCBSE

Follow us on :

Follow Us