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Gurugram: Two arrested for selling off SUV they hired for two-day trip

The accused were arrested and produced in court, which sent them to a two-day police custody, officials said.
Last Updated : 17 May 2026, 15:57 IST
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Published 17 May 2026, 15:57 IST
India NewsCrimegurugramHaryanaSUV

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