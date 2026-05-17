<p>Gurugram: Two men hired an SUV from a car rental shop here on the pretext of embarking on a two-day trip but later sold it off in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/rajasthan">Rajasthan </a>for Rs 2.3 lakh, police said on Sunday.</p>.<p>The accused were arrested and produced in court, which sent them to a two-day police custody, officials said.</p>.Over 400 Bengaluru-bound Amazon orders worth Rs 18 lakh stolen; 4 held in Haryana.<p>The arrested men were Manoj Panwar (34), a resident of Bahadurgarh, and Sumit (23), a resident of Jhajjar, they said.</p>.<p>According to police at Sector 5 station, a car rental businessman at Sector 6 approached them complaining that on April 22, a man hired a Mahindra Thar from his shop for two days but had not returned it.</p>.<p>A case was registered, and the two accused were arrested from Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar district on Friday.</p>.<p>According to a Gurugram Police spokesperson, the accused had sold off the Thar for Rs 2.3 lakh.</p>.<p>"During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused had rented the Thar for two days for a trip. However, they later sold the vehicle to another person in Rajasthan for Rs 2,30,000," the spokesperson said.</p>.<p>"Both Manoj and Sumit have previous history of crime. We are questioning them," the spokesperson added. </p>