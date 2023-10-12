Haryana approves advertisement policy for social media news channels to promote govt policies

Under the policy, Empanelment Advisory Committee will fix, increase or revise the rates from time-to-time for each category, advertisement format, and social media platform, if required.

It may ask social media news channels to share rates for other relevant advertisement formats as and when it deems fit. Once advertised, the social media news channels have to keep the advertisement for one month from the date of advertisement.

The minimum base rate fixed by Empanelment Advisory Committee under each category would be offered to the applicant social media channel falling in that category.

"Relevant deductions to the advertisement rates shall be made if the advertised/sponsored social media content fails to reach five per cent of the subscribers/followers. Sponsored content will be based on government schemes, services, achievements, and other policy initiatives," the statement said.