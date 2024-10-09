Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | From single-digit struggles to hat-trick of wins, the story of BJP's 48-seat victory

Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling party in the state has retained power and halted the Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, the results of which were announced Tuesday.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 04:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 October 2024, 04:17 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsHaryanaHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us