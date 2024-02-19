Haryana Assembly's Budget session to begin on February 20

Chandigarh: The Budget session of the Haryana Assembly will begin on Tuesday.

The session -- the year's first -- will begin with the governor's address. Later, there will be general discussion in the House on the address.

According to the tentative schedule, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the state's budget on Friday.

With assembly polls due later this year, Khattar -- who will present the last budget of his second term -- had recently told reporters that the focus will be on welfare for all sections of society.

Sectors such as health care, education, rural development and environment will be in focus, he had said.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress is gearing up to take on the BJP-JJP alliance on a host of issues.

The party is likely to raise the issue of the farmers' protest as thousands of protesting farmers continue to camp at the Shambhu and Khanauri points of the Punjab-Haryana border to press for their demands.