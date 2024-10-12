Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana-based company booked for multi-crore fraud in Jammu

The case was registered against the Managing director, Director and other promoters of Messrs Future Maker Life Care Private Limited, Hissar, for criminal conspiracy and multi-crore cheating.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 17:03 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 October 2024, 17:03 IST
India NewsJammuHaryana

Follow us on :

Follow Us