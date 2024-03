Haryana BJP president and Kurukshetra MP Nayab Singh Saini is set to be the next chief minister of the state, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The development comes after Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya.

Saini was chosen unanimously as leader of the BJP's legislature group, party MLA Subhash Sudha told PTI.