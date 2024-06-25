Haryana: Case filed against 11 people in newly married couple murder case

Tejveer (27) and Meena (24) -- residents of Badala village and Sultanpur village, respectively -- were sitting in Lala Hukam Chand Jain Park when unknown assailants opened fire on them, killing them on the spot, on Monday morning, they said.

The police said they are probing the honour killing angle in the case.

On the basis of the complaint filed by Tejveer's father, Mehtab Singh, the case was registered in Hansi city police station, they said.