Manohar Lal Khattar Cabinet submits resignation to Haryana governor

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his cabinet ministers on Tuesday submitted their resignations to Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, sources said.

The development came amid speculation of cracks emerging in the state's ruling BJP and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition over seat sharing ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The cabinet comprised 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members of the Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala-led JJP. All have resigned.

A new cabinet is likely to be sworn in at the oath taking ceremony to be held at the governor's residence, the sources said.

The BJP has called a meeting of its MLAs at Haryana Niwas.