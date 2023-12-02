Haryana court gives life term to 16 people in 2020 case where 2 family members were killed

The court in its November 29 order said, “Though, in the instant case prosecution is not required to prove motive as there is direct evidence against the accused. Even otherwise it is evident that the accused party had motive to cause injuries to the complainant party as initially an altercation took place between complainant party and accused party at the time of Holika Dahan but matter was pacified due to intervention of other villagers. Accused have failed to prove that they were falsely implicated in the present case."

Those held guilty were identified as Suresh, Ramesh, Monu, Baljeet, Suraj, Mukesh, Anil, Sanjay, Krishna, Ajay, Sonu, Sunil, Murti, Sonu, Sandeep and Sanjay. All of them are residents of Bawani Khera.