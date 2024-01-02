Haryana doctors' body says govt agreed to some demands, positive on others

About their demand on the direct recruitment of SMOs, he said, "Medical officers are not being recruited to SMOs because there is another lateral entry of direct SMOs, so in that way 25 percent of the post of SMOs were blocked. If those seats are converted to seniority posts, more seats of SMOs will be available for promotion on seniority basis."

Regarding two other demands, these will be taken up in presence of the Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) and also involve Health Minister Anil Vij.