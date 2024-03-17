Haryana fell behind in many areas under BJP's rule: Congress

Rohtak: Haryana fell behind in various parameters, be it per capita income or law and order, during the BJP's nine and a half years of rule in the state, the Congress alleged on Sunday, calling its rival 'a party that lies'.

"The time has come to change the BJP-led governments both at the Centre and in the state," Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda said at a 'Jan Aakrosh' rally at the new grains market in Meham, a day after the Election Commission announced the Lok Sabha polls.