Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana government hikes minimum wage for auto factory workers after protests over soaring costs due to Iran war

The decision comes a day after clashes between the police and workers in Manesar.
Last Updated : 11 April 2026, 13:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 April 2026, 13:03 IST
India NewsfactoryHaryanaMinimum wage

Follow us on :

Follow Us