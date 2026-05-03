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Haryana govt signs MoU for one lakh acres of farm land in Tanzania

Trade cooperation with African countries is being continuously expanded, with key sectors such as mining, plywood, agriculture, and IT being prominently included.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 08:50 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 08:50 IST
India NewsAgriculturefarmingHaryana

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