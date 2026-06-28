Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana: Kurukshetra Congress leader gets call from Rahul Gandhi's 'secretary', loses Rs 10 lakh in fraud

The caller told him that a training programme for the Uttarakhand Congress unit was scheduled to be held in Chandigarh and sought financial assistance for the event.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 16:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 June 2026, 16:48 IST
India NewsCongressRahul GandhiCrimeHaryanaFraud

Follow us on :

Follow Us