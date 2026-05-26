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Haryana lawyer submits application for registering CJP as official political party

The 'X' account of CJP was withheld last Thursday even as several politicians like Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra came out in its support.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 13:49 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 13:49 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsHaryana

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