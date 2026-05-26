<p>New Delhi: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> lawyer has submitted an application for registering satirical 'Cockroach Janta Party' as a political party, claiming that he is its national convenor and he took the step as its founder Abhijeet Dipke refuse to come to India and convert it into a proper political movement.</p><p>Sudhir Jakhar, who is based in Panipat, said he submitted the application on May 22, a week after Dipke launched accounts of CJP on social media platforms following Chief Justice of India Surya Kant's controversial remarks, which the latter claimed was misrepresented. </p><p>The 'X' account of CJP was withheld last Thursday even as several politicians like Shashi Tharoor and Mahua Moitra came out in its support.</p>.Newly-formed Cockroach Janta Party's X account gets blocked in India 'as expected'.<p>Jakhar told <em>DH</em> that he initiated the action to register the party as Boston-based Dipke did not come to the country. He said he was a student leader and was associated with farmers' protest and that he will submit some fresh documents for registration on Wednesday.</p><p>He said they went ahead with the registration process as they fear that someone else may file an application and misuse it, leading to the fizzling out of the movement. </p><p>In his letter to the EC, Jakhar presented himself as the National Convenor of the CJP and sought its registration as a political party under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.</p><p>The letter said that the proposed political movement has emerged as a people-centric democratic initiative dedicated towards community service, constitutional awareness, social accountability, environmental protection, animal welfare, transparency in government and promotion of fundamental duties.</p><p>It said the CJP seeks to work peacefully and constitutionally for strengthen democratic participation and public accountability, social audit of governance mechanisms and public authorities, protection of environment, bio-diversity, flora and fauna, prevention of cruelty against animals, legal awareness regarding rights, whistleblower protection, promotion of transparency and safeguarding communal harmony among others.</p><p>While the registration of a party is optional, it enables a political outfit to claim certain benefits under law such as accepting donations. Similarly, under Election Symbols Order, certain symbols are reserved for a recognised party for the exclusive allotment to a candidate of that party.</p>