<p>Sirsa: A man and his wife here allegedly strangled to death his mother and their neighbour, with whom she had an affair, and then took the bodies to a police station, officials said on Saturday.</p><p>The incident took place on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in a village here when the accused Raj Kumar found his mother (aged around 45) and their neighbour (aged around 48) in an objectionable position inside his house, a police officer said.</p><p>He then woke up his wife, and the couple strangled them, Sub-Inspector of police, Lekhraj, in charge of Sirsa Sadar police station, said.</p><p>On Friday, Kumar put the bodies in his pick-up jeep and took them to a police station, where he confessed to the murder. He told police that his mother had been having an affair with their neighbour for the last few years.</p><p>The accused's wife was later brought to the police station by a relative, Sub-Inspector Lekhraj said.</p><p>Kumar and his wife have been arrested, the officer said. The bodies have been sent for a post-mortem, he added.</p>