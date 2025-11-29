Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana man finds mother, her 'lover' in compromising position; kills both with wife's help

Kumar put the bodies in his pick-up jeep and took them to a police station, where he confessed to the murder.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 12:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 12:10 IST
India NewsmurderArrest

Follow us on :

Follow Us