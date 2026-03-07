Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaharyana

Haryana Police initiates process to issue lookout notice against Badshah over 'Tateeree' music video

Several police teams have been constituted to ensure his arrest and are conducting continuous raids at various possible locations, Haryana Police said in a statement on Saturday.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 10:36 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsHaryanaTrendingbadshah

Follow us on :

Follow Us