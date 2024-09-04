Haryana Polls 2024: CM Saini, Cong turncoats among BJP's first list of 67 candidates

New Delhi:The BJP on Wednesday released its first list of 67 candidates for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini from Ladwa in Kurukshetra district. Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the CM in March this year, is currently the MLA from Karnal.

The saffron party has renominated senior party leader Anil Vij from Ambala Cantt and fielded former Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sharma in Gohana.

The ruling party has rewarded Congress turncoats including second and third-generation leaders from powerful political families of Haryana.

Former chief minister Bhajan Lal's grandson Bhavya Bishnoi has been given a ticket from Adampur Sahib. Another former CM and Congress stalwart Bansi Lal's grand-daughter Shruti Choudhry will contest from Toshan.