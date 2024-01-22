Haryana, Punjab soak in Ram fervour; 500-year wait comes to end, says Khattar

With chants of 'Jai Shri Ram, Jai Siya Ram' renting the air during a shobha yatra in Amritsar, one of the devotees participating in the processions said, "It is an emotional and joyous moment for everyone as this day came after a 500-year long wait."

Priests performed puja at decked-up temples, while 'havans' were also held at several places on the occasion.

Union minister Som Parkash, who took part in a shobha yatra here, said Lord Ram represented the collective consciousness of the country as well as mankind.