Haryana raises sugarcane price by Rs 14 to Rs 386 per quintal

'For my farmer brothers who are sugarcane producers, today I announce the increase in the per quintal rate of sugarcane in Haryana from Rs 372 to Rs 386. It is a matter of great happiness for our farmers that this will be the highest rate of sugarcane in the country,' Khattar posted in Hindi on X. Notably, in neighbouring Punjab, the sugarcane price is Rs 380 per quintal. Khattar also announced that next year this rate will be increased to Rs 400 per quintal. The new price of Rs 386 per quintal will come into force from the current crushing season.